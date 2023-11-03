4 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Discover the epitome of modern living right in North Tamworth.
This 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home offers the perfect blend of style and functionality.
The open-plan living spaces are flooded with natural light, making it ideal for both entertaining and family gatherings.
A beautifully appointed kitchen with stone benchtops, coffee making station, and a freestanding gas oven is the heart of this home, where culinary delights come to life.
Stay comfortable year-round with reverse cycle air conditioning and embrace sustainable living with a 6.6kW solar system that reduces your energy bills.
On one side of the home, you will find the master bedroom offering an ensuite and walk-in robe with the additional 3 bedrooms set on the other side of the home, offering built-in robes.
The main bathroom is sure to impress, tiled to ceiling and hosting a large wheelchair accessible shower.
An additional toilet is located in the laundry for added convenience.
The back sunroom seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor living with French doors opening into the spectacularly landscaped gardens, with 40,000L water storage tanks and automated watering system creating a serene oasis.
An electric chair lift is conveniently fitted direct from the garage to the kitchen for ease of mobility.
The front of the home is accentuated by a timber deck.
Your vehicles and storage needs are covered with a spacious double car garage.
The property is located just a few minutes-drive from Tamworth's city centre.
