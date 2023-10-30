3 beds | 2 bath | 3 car
Every now and then that perfect property pops up and 51 Strafford Street, Manilla is definitely no exception.
This residence is sure to tick many boxes for the first home buyer, down sizer, or investor.
This home offers the ideal opportunity to secure a low maintenance, well maintained property within walking distance to all the main amenities that Manilla has to offer.
The smart versatile design features three generously sized bedrooms, all with built-ins, and split system in bedroom three, and ensuite in the main.
The main bathroom is conveniently positioned near the remainder of the bedrooms and is tastefully decorated with neutral tones, standalone shower and bath.
The heart of the home lies in the well appointed kitchen which has been carefully designed with functionality in mind.
Equipped with electric oven and dishwasher, abundance of storage, bench space and break bar, it offers a delightful culinary experience for the chef of the family.
The combined dining area connects to the kitchen creating a perfect setting for entertaining family and friends.
Walking through to the sunlit lounge room, split system air conditioning ensures comfort all year round.
The family friendly floor plan is tiled in all of the main traffic areas while bedrooms and the lounge room are carpeted.
At the rear of the property is two single garages and a carport.
The property is positioned on a fully fenced low maintenance 612sqm parcel of land.
"Don't miss the opportunity to view this meticulously well maintained home, the epitome of comfort and convenience," listing agent Sally Purtle from Purtle Plevey Agencies said.
"Manilla a vibrant rural community with a strong agricultural sector and fast growing mining industry providing local employment.
"The town offers a fabulous variety of services and shops, including two butchers, supermarket, bakery, cafes and antiques shops.
"As you walk down the main street you are sure to be impressed with the country town friendliness.
"Manilla also boasts the facilities and amenities that your family require with preschool, day care, primary and high schools nearby.
"We encourage you to join us at the Open House today from 10.30am to 11am."
