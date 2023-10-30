The Northern Daily Leader
Six RFS units from New England region continue to battle four hectare fire at Limbri

Rachel Clark
Rachel Clark
Updated October 30 2023 - 1:17pm, first published 1:15pm
Six RFS units from the New England region are hard at work to fully extinguish a fire that was sparked near Limbri over the weekend.

