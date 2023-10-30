Six RFS units from the New England region are hard at work to fully extinguish a fire that was sparked near Limbri over the weekend.
Some of the RFS units involved in battling the blaze include Limbri, Tamworth City, Gowrie, Hanging Rock, and Weabonga.
Tamworth District Control Centre second-in-charge Steve Carstens told the Leader the fire broke out in pretty hilly country, and teams are working at the moment to build a containment line around it.
"We have no idea yet how this fire started," he said.
"There is no property under threat at this stage, and we have no problems, we are just working to extinguish it at the moment."
Mr Carstens said the 30-degree weather set to sweep the region over the coming days will not help firefighters put out the blaze anytime soon.
"We have still got some crappy weather today [Monday] and tomorrow [Tuesday]. We are still getting around it, and we have no issues with it at this stage," he said.
The Limbri fire is one of 88 bush and grass fires that crews are continuing to battle throughout New South Wales, with 39 of those burning across the Northern Tablelands region.
There are seven total fire bans in place across NSW on Monday.
However, there is no fire ban in place for the Northern Slopes region, including Tamworth.
The RFS advises residents to remain aware as the fire warning in the region is currently on 'high'.
