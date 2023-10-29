A purebred black Limousin steer called Edward, weighing 532 kilograms and prepared by Calrossy Anglican School, Tamworth, has been judged the grand champion led animal at the Waverley Station Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza.
Judged by Nicole Nicholls, Kyogle, the steer was among about 340 led animals from a wide range of schools from the Hunter Valley, mid-north coast, the New England and North West and the Central West.
Ms Nicholls said she had to "fly through" the classes to get the job done, but in her remarks before announcing the grand champion, she was selecting a type of animal.
"They had to be soft and easy to finish but still had that muscle pattern that we require.
"The grand champion was finished, had a complete coverage (of fat) and had thickness and muscle."
In the junior paraders' competition, 660 students from pee-wee to 18 years and above registered for the event.
Four students from St Mary's College, Gunnedah, dominated the intercollegiate meat judging competition with the overall champion team.
