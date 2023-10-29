The Northern Daily Leader
Calrossy Anglican School's Bonanza

By Simon Chamberlain
October 30 2023 - 9:00am
A purebred black Limousin steer called Edward, weighing 532 kilograms and prepared by Calrossy Anglican School, Tamworth, has been judged the grand champion led animal at the Waverley Station Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza.

