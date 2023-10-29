The Northern Daily Leader
Australia's agriculture workforce has increased slightly and got younger

By Ed Gannon
Updated October 30 2023 - 10:09am, first published 10:00am
Farm workers from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds rose in 2021, according to the national census data.
Australia's farm workforce has increased and become slightly younger, according to an analysis of national census data.

