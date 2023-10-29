A four-hectare fire near Limbri, about 50 kilometres east of Tamworth, is giving firies no time to rest as a "challenging" bush fire season continues.
The fire, which broke out on Sunday afternoon, does not pose an immediate danger, though residents near Limbri and Woolbrook are being advised to stay up to date in case the situation changes.
A spokesperson for the RFS said crews are "optimistic" they can bring the fire under control before it becomes much larger, but the rough terrain is making it difficult for trucks to access the scene.
It's been non-stop firefighting for the RFS Tamworth district since Thursday, October 26, when lightning strikes caused nearly a dozen fires in the region, three of which are still burning.
The three blazes firefighters continue to grapple with are at Duncan's Creek Road, Woolomin, Splitters Gully Road, Moonbi, and on Mount Lindesay near Barraba.
The fires have burned through 86, 118, and 138 hectares respectively.
The first two of the lightning-strike fires have been brought under control, and with assistance from National Parks crews the last fire on Mount Lindesay is "being controlled," an RFS spokesperson said.
The blazes burn as the RFS declares seven total fire bans across NSW, with multiple areas forecast for 'extreme' fire danger.
However, the Northern Slopes - including Tamworth - aren't forecast to hit the same level of danger until Tuesday, and no fire ban has been put in place as of Sunday evening.
