Engines revved triumphantly, ringing out through the neighbourhood as the 2023 Tamworth Ute Show roared through another successful year, all while raising funds for a good cause.
Organiser Jess Walmsley said while attendance was a little down compared to last year's post-COVID return, it was still a "big day" as the show's fifth iteration brought in crowds of visitors.
"We had a monster raffle, we had an auction which included NRL signature gear, and we ended up having 50 awards handed out by the end of the day, plus the raffles and auctions," Ms Walmsley said.
Three dozen utes were on display, from feral to showpony, street to four-by-four, vintage to modern, all were welcome to the show at Tamworth's Longyard Hotel.
The Tamworth Ute Show was held in memory of Stevie 'T-Bone' Russell, a local ute-lover who was killed four years ago in a tragic caravan crash on Oxley Highway near Yarrowitch, about 40km past Walcha.
"Stevie died in a car accident on the 3rd of January, 2019. His mum also died," Ms Walmsley said.
"We also remember other mates who have passed away on the road as well. When we lost Stevie and his mum Lyn, we had four more people die within 10 months on the roads."
Recent research shows regional motorists, including those in the New England, are more than seven times more likely to die on roads than their metropolitan counterparts.
In memory of Stevie and many other motorists, the ute show raised $1900 to donate to the Tamworth Young Drivers Expo, a charity initiative for teaching students the real-world impact of driving recklessly.
Ms Walmsley said she's confident the ute show will continue to be a regular fixture on Tamworth's event calendar as interest continues to grow.
"We got a lot of new local faces this year who had never been to a ute show before. A lot of us familiar faces do travel around to different shows in different towns so it's good to see some fresh interest from locals," she said.
The organiser also said the event has the advantage of being able to piggyback on the Professional Bull Riding (PBR) championships at the nearby AELEC, which brings both sponsors and extra visitors to the ute show.
"The PBR sponsor us by giving us tickets and merchandise to hand out during the day to winners, so that's a big draw card with that in town as well. People tend to stay in town an extra night, go to the PBR, have a night out, then go home the next day," Ms Walmsley said.
