Tamworth Public School's boys' coach Matt Johnston has praised his side's character and resilience after they fought back with two late goals to be crowned state PSSA hockey champions for the second year-in-a-row.
Taking on Parkes East in the finale of the statewide knockout competition at Newcastle on Friday, TPS found themselves on the backfoot early after being caught on the counter inside the first five minutes.
In last year's final level with Parkes at 1-all at half-time before pulling away for a 3-1 win, Johnston confessed to doing a bit of pacing up and down the sideline as the minutes ticked by and the score remained 1-nil.
But, true to the champion side they are, they scored "a couple of cheeky goals" in the last 10 minutes to clinch a 2-1 win and their seventh title since the competition was introduced.
"The boys showed some great character and they're a great bunch," Johnston said.
"They definitely deserve it."
He felt like they had the better of the field position, and chances for a lot of the game.
"At half-time I said to the boys, the scoreboard doesn't favour us but every other aspect, every other statistic does favour us," Johnston said.
"We've got the field possession, we've got the shorts (short corners), we've got the areas we're attacking, it just hasn't home come for us yet.
"Just keep grinding away, we'll break them down and we'll get those couple of goals, and eventually we did, we got a couple of cheeky breakaways and put them in."
The first school to go back-to-back since Zig Zag Public School in 2008 and 2009 - Tamworth South incidentally did it the preceding two years - Johnston said with the players they lost from last year they had to play a bit differently.
"We still had the same midfield but the backline, there was a few new characters this year from last year so we had to change up a few things," he said.
"But at the end of the day they did really well.
"Cal Stewart and Eddie Burrows stepped into our centre back roles and played really well. They complemented each other nicely with their playing styles."
It was in the midfield, though, of Rhys and Chase Mackay and Oscar Kelly, where they really "shined".
Johnston was understandably reasonably confident going in, with several of the side being involved in North West and the Tamworth under 13s' state title triumphs, but also conscious of "not being cocky".
"I said to them before the first game, 'I think we're all confident but we have to go in there with a healthy confidence and respect for the opponent'," he said.
Earlier in their semi-final they scored four goals in the last 10 minutes to blast their way to a 6-2 win over Grafton Public.
In a great result for the school, the girls again also qualified through to the finals.
Unfortunately though they went down in their semi-final and finished fourth.
It's the schools second state title in 2023 after the tennis side's historic win in September.
