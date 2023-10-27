The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth Public boys make it back-to-back state PSSA hockey titles

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated October 27 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 3:49pm
Tamworth Public School's boys' coach Matt Johnston has praised his side's character and resilience after they fought back with two late goals to be crowned state PSSA hockey champions for the second year-in-a-row.

SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

