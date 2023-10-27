The most important man in Jack Davis's life was there, in all his stealth glory, as the BMX star officially became a man.
In the hometown of a great man of history, Muhammad Ali, Paul Davis was standing in front of an Airbnb in Louisville, Kentucky, as his son pulled up out front.
Paul had surprised his only son by flying from their hometown of Tamworth to the US for his Florida-based boy's 21st birthday on August 31. Jack had travelled to Louisville for a round of the USA BMX Pro Series. Paul recorded the emotional moment.
Jack said: "I drove overnight, because there was a hurricane in Florida, so the airport closed ... and pulled up to the Airbnb and he was just standing out front. I had no idea [he was coming]."
Read more:
"One drink I was limited to on that Thursday night [his birthday]," Jack added. "Cut my fun short, but that's all right. I had to go and take care of business on the weekend."
Jack finished fourth at Louisville.
"I was riding a lot better than a fourth place," he said, but added: "I walked away pretty happy with it, and Dad was there to watch. That was the first time he'd watched me race in a long time too. So that was pretty cool."
Following the event, the Davis's returned to Jack's home in Largo, Florida (his parents bought the two-bedroom condo, which he has used as his base in an unrestrained bid to fulfil his racing potential).
It was the first time Paul had been to the US since his son relocated there last year. He spent a week with Jack in Largo.
"Him and Mum [Katrina] set the whole thing up; they're the reason I'm over there," said Davis, who has returned home for the national championships in Shepparton. "For Dad to come and surprise me, to see me on my turf and how I live my life now, I think he thought that was pretty special.
"It was definitely cool, him being there for the race as well. It was like the old days."
With one USA BMX Pro Series event to go this season, Davis is in ninth place in the standings. It's his first full season on the US's premier BMX circuit. He has a win and a third place this year.
I terms of how I'm feeling, physically I feel great, and mentally [I'm] very confident.
Davis was speaking while driving with his mother from Sydney to Shepparton for the nationals, which start on Sunday. He will compete in the elite men category.
A win would boost his chances of being selected for the 2024 world championships in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and the 2024 Paris Olympics.
"I terms of how I'm feeling, physically I feel great, and mentally [I'm] very confident," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.