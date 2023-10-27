Blaine Cooney turned silver into gold at this week's NSWPSSA Athletics Championships.
Going one better than his silver in the junior boys discus at the 2022 carnival, the Walcha Central student threw his way to the top of the podium in the 11 years boys event.
He was one of three medallists for North West at the event held in Sydney on Wednesday and Thursday with Warialda Public School's Hugo Barwick winning bronze in the 8-10 years boys high jump and the North Star relay team running home for third in the Norm and Elizabeth Austen Relay.
For schools with an enrolment of under 25 students, the zone was well-represented in the final with Gravesend finishing eighth and Boomi ninth.
Cooney was dominant in claiming gold.
Improving more than seven metres on what he threw at the North West carnival, he launched the disc 35.99m to win by over a metre.
The youngster is quite a sporting allrounder.
The athletics was the fourth North West team he's been involved in this year after earlier going away with the swimming, rugby league and rugby union teams. He also previously made the final at the NSWPSSA Swimming Championships.
Barwick likewise improved on his performance at the zone carnival.
After jumping 1.29m there, he cleared 1.35m.
He also qualified for the finals in the junior boys long jump and was sixth in that.
He and Cooney will now head to Tasmania in late November for the School Sport Australia Track & Field Championships.
All up North West had 162 athletes compete in Sydney.
There were also accolades off the track with Quirindi Public School's Jenni Alcorn recognised for her 10 years service as a manager with a School Service Award.
