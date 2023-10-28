When developing our Communications Strategy, the community told us they wanted greater communication from Council.
In the community survey conducted last year, we asked the community how they wanted to receive information about services, activities and projects Council is undertaking, and a newsletter was high on the community's wish-list.
So this month I was delighted that the first edition of 'Your Council News' was released.
'Your Council News' will be sent out each month via e-mail, with the aim to inform the community about Council services and facilities and to get the latest updates on projects being delivered across the region.
Hard copies of the newsletter are also being placed in Council branches, as well as community hubs to make sure the newsletter is accessible to as many people as possible.
I would encourage everyone to jump online and sign up so you can hear directly from Council about the great things happening and be up to date with any proposed changes - you can sign up at www.tamworth.nsw.gov.au/connect
While we're on the topic of communication, it was great to see so many people come out to our community information sessions on the proposed special rate variation.
We had nearly 150 people attend in Manilla and Barraba, and a strong turnout in Nundle and Moonbi to hear why we are considering whether to apply to IPART for a special rate variation and have their questions answered.
The Have Your Say page for the proposal is open until 4:30pm on Tuesday 31 October, so if you haven't given your feedback yet now is a great time.
These conversations are important to have, and I and my fellow Councillors appreciate residents taking the time to share their opinions on the matter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.