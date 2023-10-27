The Northern Daily Leader
Lightning strikes are responsible for starting fires across the North West

By Emma Downey
Updated October 27 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 4:30pm
UPDATE

Lighting strikes have caused multiple fire ignitions across North Western NSW in the past 36 hours, so the Rural Fire Service (RFS) is asking the public to remain vigilant, and if they notice smoke or something of concern to "call it in".

