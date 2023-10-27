Lighting strikes have caused multiple fire ignitions across North Western NSW in the past 36 hours, so the Rural Fire Service (RFS) is asking the public to remain vigilant, and if they notice smoke or something of concern to "call it in".
Area Commander of the NSW RFS North Western Area, Chief Superintendent Heath Stimson, said there had been a lot of new ignitions across the Tablelands and New England region which would keep crews, aircraft and heavy plant busy in the coming days.
These included fires north of Inverell, Tenterfield and Glen Innes, however, there had been nothing new around the Tamworth area that was currently of concern.
Locally, the RFS was still focused on the Mount Lindesay bush fire, west of Barraba, where Friday afternoon, October 27, the RFS was bringing in a Large Air Tanker (LAT) to drop fire retardant.
Chief Superintendent Stimson said crews were also attacking the fire from the flanks on the ground.
"There's plenty of work going on the ground, but the head of the fire is in pretty inaccessible terrain around Horton falls, so aircraft will be doing their best to slow the spread of the fire," he said.
"The area affected is still under about 150 hectares, but the fire has lots of potential with the terrain to be a lot bigger - we're very keen to minimise the spread of that fire and contain it where we can."
Chief Superintendent Stimson said crews were working on close containment options, which involved aircraft slowing the spread.
He said if that did not work, then crews would look at broader containment options, such as the use of heavy plant equipment, using existing fire trails, cleaning those up or creating new fire trails to create a hard line around the fire.
Chief Superintendent Stimson said the RFS would begin community engagement in the Mount Lindesay area on Saturday, October 28, to work with residents.
"The weather prediction for the next few days suggests conditions favourable for doing our best to contain the fire," he said.
Meanwhile, the Splitters Creek Road bush fire at Moonbi and Duncan's Creek bush fire at Woolomin were both being contained, with crews now mopping.
Chief Superintendent Stimson said crews were confident both fires were out.
The Rural Fire Service (RFS) is focusing efforts on the Mount Lindesay fire, west of Barraba, as crews' efforts in the past 24 hours, combined with cooler, damp weather, have enabled the containment of fires at Splitters Gully Road, Moonbi, and Duncan's Creek, Woolomin.
Heavy plant equipment and aircraft alongside crews from National Parks and the RFS, as well as mitigation crews - will head to the Mount Lindesay fire on Friday, October 27, in an effort to contain the blaze.
Tamworth RFS District Inspector Bronwyn Waters said the RFS got a dozer in to work around a fair bit of the fire on Thursday night, but there was still a lot to do in that area as the fire was located "inaccessible and steep terrain".
"The fire has burned about 150 hectares and will probably burn more because there is so much crews can't get to because it is located in quite deep, gorge-type country," she said.
"We have to wait for the fire to come up before crews can attack it, but hopefully with aircraft on site today they'll be able to work on it a lot easier and get containment lines in place.
"Mount Lindesay has potential to get much worse - if it gets into the national park up there, there's not really anywhere we can pull it up so it would burn a lot of area if we can't contain it to where we've got it at the moment."
RFS crews will also continue work to ensure fires at Splitters Gully and Duncans Creek "stay in their boxes".
"We used a Large Air Tanker (LAT) to drop fire retardant on the north western corner of the Splitters Gully fire to help stop its spread, even though we had a dozer line in place," she said.
Patchy rainfall on Thursday evening, October 26, cooled temperatures but did little to assist fire crews.
Inspector Waters said what rain fell across the fire grounds made it too dangerous for crews to due to slippery conditions, so they had to leave a "bit early".
"Crews will continue to monitor containment lines today to ensure fires do not cross them," she said.
She said crews doorknocked along New England Gully Road, Splitters Gully Road and Hanwood Road at Moonbi on Thursday night to give residents an idea of what was going on and to reassure them.
RFS crews did have a number of successes yesterday, with the Barrys Road fire at Hanging Rock and the fires in the Rangari-Borah areas all out, while the Old Wallabadah Road fire was at patrol levels.
Inspector Waters said crews were hoping to put it out today.
She said the RFS would have a similar number of crew members on deck again today as yesterday to continue the work.
There were two new fires overnight.
The first was a grass fire also thought to be started by lightning, in Nundle Road, Bowling Alley Point, which crews were quick to get on top of and was now also at a patrol level.
Also, during the early hours of Friday morning, Moore Creek RFS and Fire and Rescue NSW crews, and the Attunga Bush Fire Brigade were called to a structure fire in Fiona Drive, Moore Creek.
Upon arrival, crews found a shed fully alight. Crews extinguished the flames and mopped up.
Oxley Police and NSW Ambulance attended, along with Essential Energy to ensure power to the shed was properly isolated.
The fire fully destroyed the building, along with all contents with the cause unknown but not suspicious.
While there was not total fire ban today, Inspector Waters said winds were forecast to get to 20 to 30 kilometres an hour this afternoon, which could cause fire behaviour to pick up again.
Cooler conditions were forecast for the weekend, which Inspector Waters said would help crews get on top of the current fires, however, Monday and Tuesday were expected to move back into extreme fire hazard levels again.
