Once again Tamworth residents have proved to be generous when it comes to rolling up their sleeves to save lives.
Overall, the people of the Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) made an impressive 460 donations of blood and plasma in the past 10 to 12 months, which is "just incredible", Scott Morrison, manager of Lifeblood Australia, said.
"It means we have saved over 1000 lives," he said.
Of those 460 donations, TRC staff donated 80 during the nationwide Local Government Life Blood challenge from July 1, to September 30, thereby placing second in the annual 12-week competition.
READ ALSO:
Mr Morrison presented TRC mayor Russell Webb and council staff with a framed certificate, large cake and engraving on two shields during a casual ceremony at the Lands Building on Fitzroy Street on Friday, October 27.
"That's a great effort from the Tamworth Regional Council and their community. It really shows what it means to make those life giving donations for life changing outcomes," Mr Morrison said.
Fraser Coast Council, north of Brisbane, which is home to the pristine beaches of Fraser Island, placed first, with Gold Coast City Council and Brisbane City Council placing second and third, respectively.
Mr Morrison said there is currently a "call out" for type "O" blood, "but we're also always looking for plasma donors as well".
He said Lifeblood Australia is currently running a Michael Klim campaign, where the former Australian Olympic swimmer talks about how life-saving plasma injections are as he battles an autoimmune disease.
Those thinking about giving their whole blood to someone in need can donate every 12 weeks, whereas plasma can be donated every fortnight.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.