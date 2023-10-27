The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Health
Council

Lifeblood Australia thanked Tamworth council for blood donations

RG
By Rachel Gray
October 28 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Once again Tamworth residents have proved to be generous when it comes to rolling up their sleeves to save lives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.