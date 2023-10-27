Tamworth BJP Physie Club members are ready to dance up a storm in Sydney this weekend.
By placing at the recent New England Zone competition Holly Bolton, Tara Bartlett, Jessica Smith, Kiara Northey, Joh Sumner, Katrina Harwood and Kate Fieramosca have qualified to showcase their talents against the best dancers from across Australia at the Ladies Nationals on Saturday, October 28.
Fresh from finishing first at the zone championships, Northey will take to the stage in the under 33 open ladies division and be vying for the event's ultimate title of overall Grand Champion Lady.
Smith is another going into the nationals as the zone champion after placing first in the intermediate division.
Sumner (third) will also perform in the intermediate competition, while Fieramosca (fifth) will represent the club in the novice, and Harwood (second), Bolton (third) and Bartlett (fourth) the over 33 open ladies.
To be held at Sydney Olympic Park, the nationals are the pinnacle event of the year.
"We work hard all year learning and refining our technique and adding expression to our physie performances, so to be rewarded with the chance to compete at the national level with talented physie ladies from across Australia is a wonderful achievement," open ladies teacher Dayna Bevan said.
An additional 11 members will compete in the masters event, where ladies can showcase their years of physie experience, dedication and love of the dance sport.
