An updated billing system might cause a few raised eyebrows on the Liverpool Plains.
Liverpool Plains Shire Council (LPSC) recently upgraded its water billing and meter reading software.
But as a result of the new system there has been a delay in issuing water bills that were due to be sent in September.
What that means is a combined water bill will be issued in December for both the first and second quarters of the 2023-2024 financial year. Residents should receive this bill in December 2023.
Mayor Doug Hawkins said he understands it's not ideal timing for a lot of local residents, so council is doing what it can to assist people to pay the combined bill.
"Council apologises for any inconvenience this may cause to residents and will also offer extended payment terms to assist residents should they require them," he said.
One option residents available to residents to reduce the impact of this bill is to make a payment to their water account in advance of receiving their next bill.
Cr Hawkins said that can be done at any time using the billing reference information from a previous bill.
To find out more about how to pay visit.
Or, if people require assistance with this, they can also call council's customer service team.
Residents can also ensure their bill is as low as possible by identifying leaks on their property and having them repaired as soon as possible.
Council provides information about how to check for leaks and how to read a meter on the back of LPSC water bills.
If residents suspect or find out that they have a leak only after they receive their bill they can contact Council.
Council's policy on dealing with concealed links is outlined at Water account adjustment (concealed leak) policy.
READ ALSO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.