The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Tamworth kicks off innovative agtech development series

By Newsroom
October 29 2023 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tamworth is set to be the hub of agricultural technology and innovation next month as Farmers2Founders launches a new AGtivate Regional Innovation Series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.