Tamworth is set to be the hub of agricultural technology and innovation next month as Farmers2Founders launches a new AGtivate Regional Innovation Series.
The event on Thursday, November 23 at the Mercure Tamworth is designed for attendees to network, foster innovation, and shape the future of the agricultural industry through technology.
"The AGtivate series is about bringing together solution-focused people keen on exploring technology innovation in agricultural, amidst industry challenges," Manager of Agritech Projects at Farmers2Founders Matt Anderson said.
"Tamworth's region, a vibrant hub of producers, entrepreneurs, industry experts and technologists, makes it the ideal place to start the series."
Mr Anderson said the event is anchored in three key principles: 'identify' with an insightful farm tour and producer panel; 'collaborate' in an engaging Hackathon; and 'innovate' at the Pitch in a Paddock showcase.
The event is free and participants can register for the entire day or attend specific sessions.
After a local farm visit, participants will head back to the Mercure for the Hackathon, where innovative agtech solutions are developed and presented.
The prize is a place in the Farmers2Founders TEKLAB Pre-Accelerator Program, valued at $20,000, along with mentorship opportunities.
"At our hackathon, attendees will be presented with a specific problem statement highlighting a pressing issue within the agricultural sector," Mr Anderson said.
"Participants will then collaboratively dive into the challenge, blending their unique industry insights and experiences to ideate and craft viable solutions.
"If you've never been part of such an event, this is a prime opportunity to network, co-create, learn, and even influence the industry's future."
Participants with existing agtech solutions relevant to the region will then be able to pitch their ideas at an evening session in collaboration with the Regional Angel Investor Network (RAIN).
The 'Pitch in a Paddock' session provides the opportunity for local agtech start-ups to pitch in a room of investors and mentors, with real investment opportunities.
"It's not just about recognition - there's real investment potential on the table," Mr Anderson said.
"The momentum from recent pitch events has been remarkable, with RAIN investors committing funds at every event over the last three months."
