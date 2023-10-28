The Werris Creek Golf Club is kicking goals. I have enjoyed working with Warwick and Jan Moore and members of the golf club to attract funding and support the club through difficult times. It is a real community club that is blessed with kind, community-minded people. I thank them for the day and look forward to continuing to work with them to keep golf great in Werris Creek. Tamworth Legacy and Werris Creek Can Assist are typical of how hard these community groups work to improve the lives of people in our community