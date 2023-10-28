The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson says it's all about community helping community

By Kevin Anderson, Tamworth Mp
October 28 2023 - 11:00am
Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson at the Bullimbal School Spring Fair recently. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson at the Bullimbal School Spring Fair recently. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Tamworth Legacy 

It is a great privilege to speak about the work of Tamworth Legacy in the NSW Parliament, which is a wonderful volunteer organisation established to support the families, widows and dependants of soldiers who lost their lives on the battlefields of World War I.

