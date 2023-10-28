It is a great privilege to speak about the work of Tamworth Legacy in the NSW Parliament, which is a wonderful volunteer organisation established to support the families, widows and dependants of soldiers who lost their lives on the battlefields of World War I.
Tamworth Legacy recently hosted the centenary of the Legacy Torch Relay. The committee coordinated a magnificent opening, which included the unveiling of an art installation in Bicentennial Park, where a pool of reflection boasting 1000 poppy-laden crosses was dedicated. The event was supported by Challenge Community Services, local pottery groups, Tamworth Regional Council, Tamworth Regional Gallery, the RSL, local schools, JobLink Plus, Rotary and Lions clubs, and St Edward's Catholic Parish with the unveiling of Tamworth's newest commemorative belltower.
Tamworth Legacy is an excellent example of a community organisation that honours an important milestone whilst continuing the work of its original ideals. Legacy's centenary is a magnificent achievement. It caught the torch and continues to hold it high in Tamworth. Well done to Tamworth Legacy.
Recently, I had the pleasure of playing in the Werris Creek Can Assist Charity Golf Day. It was a fantastic day, with raffles and prizes, longest drive and nearest the pin events, and the best barbeque lunch ever. Funds were raised to assist people in the region who are battling cancer. Can Assist Werris Creek was formed in 2009 and covers the Liverpool Plains, including Quirindi and surrounding areas. It is a committed group that raises funds by holding garage sales, catering horse events and organising golf days just like the one at Werris Creek.
The Werris Creek Golf Club is kicking goals. I have enjoyed working with Warwick and Jan Moore and members of the golf club to attract funding and support the club through difficult times. It is a real community club that is blessed with kind, community-minded people. I thank them for the day and look forward to continuing to work with them to keep golf great in Werris Creek. Tamworth Legacy and Werris Creek Can Assist are typical of how hard these community groups work to improve the lives of people in our community
South Tamworth's Bullimbal School is a special needs school that recently took a great leap of faith to hold its first ever 'Spring Fair6' in Bicentennial Park in Tamworth. It was an outstanding success, a wonderful opportunity to bring people together, and a chance for students to showcase their wonderful school to the community. The 'Spring Fair' featured local stalls, food vendors, live entertainment, showbags, rides and attractions, and carnival games. The new Jurassic Park Jeep and the baby dinosaur puppets, Penny and Bonnie, made their Tamworth debut. There was fun for the whole family.
This was the first time an event like this had been held, organised by P&C President Tim Simpson and P&C parents. Several thousand people turned up throughout the day for activities and dress-ups, including the 12th/16th Hunter River Lancers Army Reserve, the Rural Fire Service and other organisations. The event clearly showcased the support for Bullimbal School in the community. It was a wonderful day and a great success. I congratulate Tim and everyone involved for an outstanding event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.