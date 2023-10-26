The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Council

Pets were given free check ups in Tamworth for Healthy Pet Day

RG
By Rachel Gray
October 26 2023 - 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Janaeda Sampson brought her black Labrador puppy Castra to get vaccinated and microchipped for free at the Healthy Pet Day in Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.