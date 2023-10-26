Janaeda Sampson brought her black Labrador puppy Castra to get vaccinated and microchipped for free at the Healthy Pet Day in Tamworth.
"This is very important, so my dog doesn't get sick because the kids would be so sad if he got sick or if anything happened to him," Ms Sampson said.
Ms Sampson was among a range of job seekers, students, and pension or concession card holders who turned up to the Youthie in West Tamworth on Thursday, October 26.
They were there to take their pets to one-of-three Dog Health Check tents or the one Cat Health Check tent on the field, for free vaccinations, microchipping, or a health check.
Then there were those, such as Reya Erich, turned up to also book a low-cost subsidised appointment for her one-year-old Blue Heeler to get desexed.
"Because he's out of control, hopefully it will calm him down," Ms Erich said.
"I have another dog who's a Blue Heeler except he is placid, absolutely placid."
Glen Lorenz brought his Shih-Tzu named Lacey and King Charles Cavalier called Ruben to get vaccinated, and encouraged others with pets to also "get it done".
Tamworth Regional Council's Gina Vereker said vaccinations are important to stop diseases from spreading, and microchipping so that lost animals can be identified.
"We often have dogs that just get out of their yards, so they're not necessarily running loose, but they're not where they should be," Ms Vereker said.
Pets were treated with a big bag of biscuits, RSPCA leads, dental chews, bowls, and harnesses for putting up with being prodded and poked with the vaccination jab.
The event is run in conjunction with the RSPCA, Tamworth Regional Council and TAFE NSW, and held twice a year.
At the previous Healthy Pet Day in May this year, a total of 73 dogs and 29 cats were vaccinated, with an additional 26 dogs and 22 cats microchipped.
