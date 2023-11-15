A Tamworth real estate is continuing a Christmas giving tradition in 2023.
Ray White will run its 'A Little Ray of Giving' charity drive for the 12th year running and is looking for donations of gifts for people in need.
The holiday campaign serves as an opportunity for hundreds of local branches to connect with their communities while raising awareness and much-needed resources for worthy causes.
The campaign, which has ben running since 2012, will see Ray White Tamworth partner with the St Vincent de Paul Society to help anyone who may need some extra support and care during the festive season.
"This campaign has always been a real highlight of our year. It gives us a chance to reach out to the people around us directly in a way that benefits people with less advantages and get them things they need during a demanding time of year. We believe everybody deserves to smile at Christmas," Ray White's Bec Saunders said.
The team is calling on Tamworth and surrounding suburbs to show their generosity and give to the St Vincent de Paul Society, by sending their donations to Ray White Tamworth for collection and safe storage or by clicking on the QR code available at the office and donating.
Those who wish to donate a gift just need to let the team know if it is for a male or female and nominate an age group.
The Ray White office located at 247 Peel Street, will have a special giving tree in the front window and the team will be collecting gifts from now until early December.
The gifts will be safely stored on the premises and will be collected by the St Vincent de Paul Society.
Ray White's very own Christmas Elf 'Little Ray' will also be visiting this festive season.
