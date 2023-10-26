The growth of touch football in Tamworth has been undeniable over the last year.
And proof, if ever it was needed, lies in the registration numbers for this year's Tamworth Touch Tournament, which is scheduled to take place this Saturday.
In its third iteration, the tournament has almost doubled its number of participating teams from seven in 2022 to 12 this year, which has left Steph Halpin and the rest of the Tamworth Touch Association committee "over the moon".
"We're absolutely stoked," Halpin said.
"We started with five [teams], and now we're at 12. The aim is to keep it growing bigger and better every year."
The tournament will begin at 9am and run through to roughly 4pm. For the first time, it will feature both open and seniors divisions, the former of which will be split into two pools, and all teams will play off for a share of the $1,500 prize pool.
Matches will be played across two fields in a round robin format. The teams are primarily made up of locals with some from Gunnedah, but Halpin said they often draw in extras from further afield such as Newcastle.
The idea behind the tournament, Halpin said, was to put the game of touch football on a bigger local stage, while also giving their players an opportunity to stay warm for the State Cup in December.
"It sits very neatly between the Country Championships and the State Cup," Halpin said.
"We use it as a really solid hit-out for our players. And I think it's just great to get people around the gala day in the community. Even if you don't play in our competition, people can come, play for the day, experience it, and hopefully say 'We might join in'."
In addition to the newly-started Super Series, which got underway last Friday, and all of its numerous representative commitments, the TTA is currently firing on all cylinders.
However, none of it would be possible, Halpin said, without the input of association president, Stacy Smith.
"She's the driving force behind all of these events," she said.
"She works tirelessly and thanklessly for the association. She's someone who won't want the recognition, but she needs it for the work she puts into the association and the growth that's happening for it."
