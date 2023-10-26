Tamworth district Rural Fire Service crews have most of today's lightning-strike fires under control, but continue to work on the three largest: at Splitters Gully Road, Moonbi, Mt Lindesay and Duncan's Creek Road, Woolomin.
RFS District Inspector Bronwyn Waters said crews were continuing work to contain the Splitters Gully Road fire, assisted by bulldozers, graders and aircraft.
The fire has burned only five hectares.
"The RFS will undertake a doorknock at properties along Hanwood Road, Moonbi, to inform residents of the fire and risk," she said.
"If we were to get some really strong winds from the south or southeast, then that would push the fire up into their properties."
Crews were still working on strategies for containment of the Mt Lindesay fire, which Inspector Waters said had not yet been contained due to its location in "very steep, difficult terrain, which is very difficult to access".
She said so far the fire had burned out 108ha.
Inspector Waters said the Duncan's Creek Road fire was almost contained, but had burned out 71ha.
RFS crews, assisted by State Forests staff, were working to strengthen containment lines and ensure the fire does not escape.
Inspector Waters said the Old Wallabadah Road fire had been contained and crews were now mopping up, while fires at Rangari Road, Rangari and Borah Road, New Mexico were contained and at a patrol level.
The fire along Barry Road, Hanging Rock was "just about out, thanks to some drizzly rain today".
"There were about 70 Tamworth district RFS crew on the ground today, with some assistance from crew from National Parks and State Forests," Inspector Waters said.
"There will be change of crew tonight, and we're hoping for some rain which would help to slow things down and make it easier to contain fires."
Inspector Waters said the RFS would make a decision later this afternoon on whether to extend today's total fire ban into tomorrow, Friday,October 27.
Lightning strikes during the early hours of Thursday, October 26, are responsible for up to nine fires currently burning across the Tamworth district and being attended by local Rural Fire Service crews.
Three main bush fires are causing the most trouble for fire crews: Splitters Gully Road, Moonbi; Mount Lindesay, west of Barraba, and Duncan's Creek Road at Woolomin.
In all cases, crews have had issues accessing the sites due to thick bush and steep terrain.
RFS District Inspector Bronwyn Waters said wind gusts had crews struggling to contain the Splitters Gully Road fire, and a bull dozer was being called in to help create containment lines.
"We've also got a dozer on the way to help with containment lines for a fire at Mount Lindesay fire, and RFS crews are being assisted by crew from National Parks."
Inspector Waters said State Forests had supplied a chopper and bulk water supplies to the Woolomin fire, while heavy plant equipment had also been called in to assist with containment lines.
All three fires are located in similarly difficult terrain, which has thick bush, undulating and steep valley country, she said.
Inspector Waters said everyone was also closely watching what the weather does, hoping strong winds do not pickup.
"Strong winds will make the situation difficult for firefighters," she said.
The RFS received the first fire alerts about 1am on Thursday morning as dry storm bands passed across the district in waves.
During the morning RFS crews got grass fires under control at Rangari Road, Rangari; Borah Road, New Mexico; and Surveyor's Creek Road, Woolbrook.
Crews also have bush fires on Old Wallabadah Road, Garoo; Barry Road, Hanging Rock; and at Uralla under control.
Total fire bans are in place today for the Northern Slopes and North Western council areas, with a high fire danger rating for New England council areas.
Tomorrow, October 27, all three regions will have a high fire danger rating. By Sunday, October 29, the Northern Slopes and North Western council areas will continue with a high fire danger rating, while New England drops back to a moderate fire danger rating.
A cold front was is expected to bring a major change in conditions over the next few days, including a 10 to 15 degrees Celsius drop in temperatures as well as widespread showers, thunderstorms and strong cooler winds.
