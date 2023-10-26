The Northern Daily Leader
Updated

RFS crews make headway with all but three lightning-strike fires

By Emma Downey
October 26 2023 - 4:45pm
Update

Tamworth district Rural Fire Service crews have most of today's lightning-strike fires under control, but continue to work on the three largest: at Splitters Gully Road, Moonbi, Mt Lindesay and Duncan's Creek Road, Woolomin.

