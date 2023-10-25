A popular Tamworth burger bar is having to close its doors "indefinitely" as it undergoes structural repairs.
Williamsburg Burger Bar, which opened in the city in 2016 and is situated in the old Mechanic's Institute building in Brisbane Street, will shut its doors from Monday, November 6, amidst concern in relation to the building's flooring, which "require[s] attention and extensive remediation" according to a statement released on Wednesday.
The statement went on to say: "We would like to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude to all our loyal customers and dedicated staff who have supported and contributed to the Williamsburg journey over the years."
The decision to close the doors was "not optional" said director Luke Fielding in the statement, but they are "committed to returning in 2024 with a bigger and better version of Williamsburg, ready to continue serving our community with the same passion and dedication that has defined us since day one."
Mr Fielding said he was saddened by the decision, and he apologised to patrons, employees and suppliers.
"We encourage our customers to stay connected with us through our social media channels for updates on our progress and re-opening plans mid-late 2024," he said.
"The Fielding family, Luke, Darren and Sally would like to extend their deepest gratitude to everyone who has been part of the Williamsburg Burger Bar family. Your support and loyalty have been invaluable, and though this news has been absolutely devastating for our family and our team we look forward to welcoming you back to an enhanced dining experience in the future."
