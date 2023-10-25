A WOMAN has been jailed after she drove a group of gunmen to and from the scene of a terrifying armed robbery in Tamworth.
Courtney Lee Penfold appeared via video link from custody in Tamworth District Court, where she was sentenced for her involvement in a South Tamworth home invasion.
The court heard the now 20-year-old drove from Gunnedah on March 2, 2022, when she participated in a joint criminal enterprise by dropping a group of men near a Thompson Crescent home, which they intended to rob.
Penfold dropped the co-accused off about 100 metres from the South Tamworth home, parked the car and waited near the house.
The court heard the men, who were armed with rifles when Penfold dropped them at the house, entered the home while a man, woman and children were home.
While inside, one of the men held a gun to the woman's head, and pulled at her, causing her towel to fall off and leaving her naked.
The men demanded the woman give them money while yelling at her in the kitchen.
At this point, a man who was outside in the shed heard the yelling, and ran into the house with a machete.
One of the men struck him with a rifle, took the machete, and put the gun in the man's mouth.
While holding the gun above the man's head the co-accused demanded money, and pulled the trigger.
A shot was fired, but the bullet missed the man's head.
The same accused who fired the shot picked up the machete and hit the man on the hand, leaving him with cuts and grazes.
The woman gave the men $300 and they fled from the house, and got back into Penfold's car.
A specialist strike force of detectives was set up to investigate the armed robbery, and following investigations, Penfold was arrested on May 3, 2022, and taken to Gunnedah Police Station where she was charged with robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon.
During the sentencing, Judge Andrew Coleman also took into account one charge of specially aggravated enter dwelling with intent to commit an indictable offence.
Penfold had previously pleaded guilty to the charges.
Judge Coleman said he accepted Penfold's role in the joint criminal enterprise was more limited compared to other co-accused, some of whom remain before the courts.
He said Penfold knew about the firearms, but did not know if they were loaded, or about the machete which was used inside the house.
"She believed the offence was a simple robbery, and didn't know there would be people home," he said.
He said Penfold had told a health practitioner she wanted to leave when she heard the gunshot go off in the house, but felt like she had to be "loyal".
The court heard after the robbery, Penfold was instructed to drive the men to a burnt out house on Tingira Street to stash the guns, and then drop them to a house.
Penfold then drove to a service station before driving back to Gunnedah with another woman who had been with her during the drop off, and while waiting in the car.
The court heard Penfold told the other woman not to tell anyone about what had happened.
Judge Coleman said the 20-year-old had experienced a troubled and disadvantaged upbringing, and had fallen into an anti-social peer group.
He said Penfold had told a health practitioner she was remorseful for her actions, and had written a letter to the court about her offending.
"I accept she's genuinely remorseful," Judge Coleman said.
"She speaks of a desire to change her life."
Judge Coleman said Penfold had undertaken work and several courses while in custody, and wants to seek employment when she is released from prison.
He said she had started taking steps to make herself a "better person".
Judge Coleman sentenced Penfold to a three year prison sentence, which was backdated to January 1, 2023.
He set a non-parole period of one year and 10 months.
Penfold will first be eligible for parole in October 2024.
