Bella Green materialised like a moving billboard promoting vitality.
Emitting a healthy glow on an unseasonably hot afternoon, the 17-year-old was taking a break while training with the Northern Rangers under-20 women's side ahead of the oztag nationals in Coffs Harbour next week.
It soon became clear that the year 11 Calrossy student is as advertised.
This lover of summer and hater of winter was at home in that environment, like a bird gliding on a wind current. Being outdoors in summer, while socialising with friends, is about as good as it gets for this vivacious teen.
But then again, she said: "There's not much that makes me unhappy, really."
Take a bow, Sarah and Ben Green.
"They're both very active people," Bella said of her parents.
"I don't know, I've just always been inspired to be very outgoing and motivated like they are. They're very good people."
Sarah is a psychologist. And Bella said her mother's profession was "amazing" in terms of her own development. "She's always there for you."
With the school year drawing to a close, Bella is closer than ever to her goal of going to university and becoming a health professional of some description.
"I really want to get into the health side of it, because my mum, obviously, is a big influence on me," she said. "So just in terms of, like, a physio, or exercise physiology, or something like that."
In the meantime, Bella and her Rangers teammates have a national championship to win.
Bella previously played for the Rangers' open women's side at the nationals, but was attracted to the under-20s because she had "a lot more friends" in that team.
"And I feel like it's a good group of girls," she said. "We certainly have a shot at winning this year."
