Early risers woke to a heavy haze across Armidale on Wednesday, October 25, as westerly winds blew smoke from nearby grass fires across the city.
There's a 'High' fire danger rating for New England, while the rating for North Western and Northern Slopes is extreme with strong, hot gusty winds predicted for the afternoon.
A Total Fire Ban has been declared right across the region and extends to the Greater Hunter, Upper Central Western Plains and Far North Coast.
While grass fires across the region are under control, firefighters remain on high alert as conditions are expected to worsen before a change on late Thursday, October 26.
"We're going to have hazardous conditions for most of the day, so please don't light any fires and stay safe," Armidale Fire and Rescue Station Officer Kristen Ross said.
"If you're asthmatic, close all your doors and windows and stay inside."
Up to 172 hectares of land was destroyed by fire at Old Hillgrove Road, Hillgrove before being brought under control on October 25.
A bushfire at Glassers Road, Bald Blair is also under control after burning 388 hectares of grassland.
Further north, firefighters quickly brought a bushfire near the New England Highway, Dundee under control before it caused serious damage.
But strong winds are blowing the smoke across Armidale, lowering air quality.
There's relief in sight as the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a 70 per cent chance of up to 9 millimetres of rain falling across the district on October 26 and 27.
Meanwhile, the NSW Government has published a report predicting more severe fire weather days across the New England, as climate change accelerates.
"Severe fire weather conditions are estimated to occur on average three days per year at Moree," the report, published by the Office of Environment and Heritage, said.
"These days are more likely to occur in summer and spring.
"The greatest increases in severe fire weather are projected in the far west of the region in summer and spring."
READ ALSO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.