Armidale residents with respiratory conditions are being warned to stay indoors

By Lydia Roberts
Updated October 25 2023 - 12:52pm, first published 12:49pm
Early risers woke to a heavy haze across Armidale on Wednesday, October 25, as westerly winds blew smoke from nearby grass fires across the city.

