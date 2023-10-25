Fasten your seat belts and stow away your tray tables because a free air show is coming to town.
Red Bull Air Race world champion Matt Hall is Tamworth-bound for a free air display at 10am on Thursday, October 26.
A spokesperson from Tamworth Regional Council said attendees are encouraged to view the event from the Rotary Tamworth Airport car park on Oxley Highway, adjacent to the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens.
The Leader understands the air show will tie-in to a major announcement from Sydney Flight College (SFC), which contacted members earlier this week via email to signal their intention to expand into Tamworth.
"Something extraordinary is on the horizon in 2024! Get ready to spread your wings and embrace a new era in aviation education. We're thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of our brand-new Pilot Academy, located in Tamworth," reads a copy of the email obtained by the Leader.
While it hasn't been officially announced, Tamworth has the space for the SFC in its pilot training facility, which has been sitting vacant for two years and operating at an $803,849 deficit to Tamworth Regional Council.
The expansion could put an end to a turbulent period for Tamworth's airport, which was hit hard financially by both the COVID-19 pandemic and the failure to secure a $30 million Virgin Australia pilot training school.
