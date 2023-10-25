The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business
What's on

Tamworth gets RAAF air show ahead of major airport announcement

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
October 25 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fasten your seat belts and stow away your tray tables because a free air show is coming to town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.