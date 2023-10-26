Audiovisual objects including films, radio and television programs, audio and video recordings tell our stories.
Catching our eye and ear they immediately appeal to the senses by which we most commonly learn about the world we live in.
The images and sounds captured are instrumental in providing a unique testimony to the social, political and economic development of our communities both large and small.
Approved by UNESCO in 2005, the World Day for Audiovisual Heritage is celebrated by bodies around the globe on October 27 each year.
Its main purpose is to raise public awareness of the need for urgent measures to protect and preserve our cultural heritage.
Because of the vulnerability of the recordings to degradation due to environmental, chemical and biological causes, and as a result of the steady disappearance of playback equipment, and the obsolescence of storage formats, safeguarding this heritage has become crucial for archive institutions around the world.
Locally, the Tamworth Regional Film and Sound Archive has been collecting, and continues to collect, catalogue, digitise and publish a record of the authentic evidence of our region's heritage.
Our collection includes television news programs dating back to the 1970's, radio interviews with family descendants and prominent citizens in the community, and video tapes depicting special events in the region.
The people, their celebrations and events, their successes and their disappointments, are all an integral part of our regional identity.
The Film and Sound Archive is fortunate to get support from Tamworth Regional Council and service clubs to ensure we are able to preserve history.
While our current location prevents us from holding an Open Day to celebrate the World Day for Audiovisual Heritage this year.
We'd like to let the public know that should they possess, and like to donate, any such relevant materials they would be most welcome to contact the Film and Sound Archive (located in the Annex adjacent to the Tamworth Community Centre) on any Tuesday between 9.30am and 3.30pm.
