The annual Schools Spectacular is one of the most anticipated events on the public school calendar, and this year two Quirindi High School students will have staring roles.
Year 12 students Molly Owen and Ella Worley have been selected to appear as a featured artist and co-host respectively.
The students will be among only 149 students statewide chosen to perform as featured artists and dancers at what will be this year the 40th anniversary of the Schools Spectacular.
The theme this year is 'Fabulous' and celebrates a show that has wowed its audiences for 40 years since its first performance to celebrate the opening of the Entertainment Centre in Darling Harbour in 1983.
The two senior students have been balancing studies for their Higher School Certificate (HSC) exams with rehearsals in recent weeks, but the finish line is in sight.
In fact, Molly has completed all her exams and Ella will finish her last exam on Wednesday, November 1, finally leaving the pair free to focus on their creative pursuits.
This will be Molly's second Schools Spectacular, having also been selected as a featured artist for the 2022 event.
"I've enjoyed dance as a child and did some lessons but was not that interested in it until I got to high school," she said.
Molly picked up singing in Year 7, and her parents organised lessons, "to see if I really had some talent". In Year 11 Molly started taking lessons at Tamworth Regional Conservatorium of Music.
"I've always been a dancer, but like singing even more," she said.
Molly studied music and drama for the HSC, as she had hopes of working in musical theatre.
"With the right ATAR (Australian Tertiary Admission Rank), I hope to secure a place in the Bachelor of Music course at the Sydney Conservatorium or a place at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA) at Edith Cowan University," she said.
Ella is one of the lucky few to have earned a place working as a co-host during the 2023 Schools Spectacular - a new role she is looking forward to.
Ella is part of a new aspect of the schools spectacular, working in a co-hosting role on the day, and roaming backstage during and after the show. She will be one of seven co-hosts for the show.
"The co-host's role is to roam around the event, getting a feeling for what's going on and talking to performers during the event's broadcast on Channel 7 and 7+," she said.
The roaming co-host was introduced during the 2022 Schools Spectacular, but the hosts were selected by the organisers; this year interested students were able to apply for the role.
"I did an audition video and then a live audition in Sydney at Gravity Studios," Ella said.
"It was all quite exciting."
All things going to plan with her HSC exams, Ella is hoping to study Arts at the Australian National University, with a focus on marketing to eventually work in the entertainment industry.
"I enjoy the performing arts industry but don't want to be a performer and this is a way of being involved without being a performer," she said.
Ella also studied drama for the HSC.
Aside from the Schools Spectacular and the HSC, Molly has also been fitting in rehearsals and performances for Shrek the Musical, currently running at the Tamworth Capitol Theatre, playing teenage Fiona, as well as a couple of minor animal characters.
"This has been my first major production and lots of fun," she said.
Both Molly and Ella are also involved in Tamworth CAPERS School spectacular, running November 11 and 12 at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment Conference Centre (TRECC).
Molly will be singing while Ella will be comparing and take part in some drama pieces.
Schools Spectacular executive producer Richard Spiewak said to be chosen to perform at this world-class event was not only testament to the talent of those chosen, but also "an opportunity for students to nurture their love for performing while working alongside some of the finest talents in the entertainment industry".
Tickets for the 2023 Schools Spectacular are on sale now through Ticketek.
