WORKSHOPS on early weaning, wild dog control and bioweeds will be held across the New England in coming weeks.
Organised by the Northern Tablelands Local Land Services, the free workshops are aimed at preparing property managers for drought.
"These in-person workshops provide advice about managing livestock, pastures and pests in dry conditions," land services spokeswoman Camilla Parry said.
The round of workshops begins in Armidale on October 27 with a workshop on weaning.
Nutritionist Amanda Lockyer will speak at the event along with veterinarians and livestock officers.
The workshop will be held at Nutrien Ag Solutions, 6 Endeavour Drive, Armidale and starts at 7.30am.
The Rural Fire Service will join the Northern Tablelands Local Land Services to present Ladies in Livestock, Seasonal Preparedness in Walcha, Guyra, Inverell and Tenterfield, from October 31 and November 1, 7 and 8.
"This workshop discusses preparedness and management options with the continuing hotter and drier than average conditions, including bushfire preparedness and early weaning," Ms Parry said.
There are two more workshops scheduled for Tenterfield.
The Small Farms Information Evening will be held on October 31 and is aimed at lifestyle block or small farm owners, to talk about feeding livestock and grazing management, buying and selling livestock, keeping stock healthy, and planting tree species that thrive in the Tenterfield region.
A Wild Dog Control Public Forum will be held at Tenterfield on November 2 and comes after major livestock losses in the area as a result of wild dog and fox attacks.
Local Land Services will be holding a community meeting to discuss the use of 1080 bait products.
The service has also organised a series of webinars on planning for dry times; Phil Graham from Graham Advisory will talk about whether to feed or sell in a falling market, sheep consultant Geoff Duddy will discuss key principles in managing feeding sheep during dry times, while beef cattle consultant Jeff House will discuss key principles in managing feeding cattle during dry times.
Webinars are scheduled for early November.
Find more information here.
