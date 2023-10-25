"I'm personally hoping for 20 to 30 Tongans to meet us at the employment expo to come out [to Australia] in the next six months," Gunnedah Shire Council's Susan Frater said.
"And in the years ahead that we have a regular exchange with Tongans to come out and enjoy working for businesses."
Ms Frater is among seven people from the council and six from local businesses who are visiting Gunnedah's sister-city Kolomotu'a in Tonga for the two-day Employment Expo from Thursday, October 26.
Seven representatives from the Gunnedah sister-city working group, including mayor Jamie Chaffey, two from McLean Aged Care, one from Whitehaven, two representatives from Stripes Construction and one from the Gunnedah Chamber of Commerce, are expected to attend the event.
As of March 2023, the unemployment rate in Gunnedah was sitting at 3.6 per cent, which translated to about 286 people looking for work. At the time, there were 6,531 people in Gunnedah in the labour force.
The rate is down from a ten-year high of nine per cent unemployment which the shire hit in 2015, according to the Australian of Bureau Statistics (ABS).
Ms Frater said the unemployment rate is "cyclical" in Gunnedah and that currently there just haven't been enough people to fill available vacancies.
"We've got our lowest unemployment rate ever," Ms Frater said.
"All industries are looking for workers, and the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility [PALM] scheme is just one option for workers to come over for either peak periods like harvests or all-round work in manufacturing, industrial agricultural businesses."
In 2022, the federal government introduced the PALM scheme, which enables business owners in rural and regional areas to hire unskilled, low-skilled and semi-skilled workers from nine pacific islands and Timor-Leste if they are unable to hire people already living in Australia.
Ms Frater said she is confident there is enough housing in Gunnedah to provide accommodation for the Tongan workers.
McLean Care's Melissa Read is one of the business representatives from Gunnedah attending the employment expo in Tonga.
The director of residential services said McLean Care has about 100 staff employed across the two aged care homes in Gunnedah and that they are looking to hire about 20 more.
She said the aged care home currently hires some "agency staff" because they are unable to find full-time employees.
"They're an extremely expensive way to support our elderly," Ms Read said of agency staff.
"So we're working on various strategies to make sure that we have got a good solid work force. And part of that is partnering with some overseas organisations for qualified staff."
