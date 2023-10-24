A TEENAGER accused of driving in a predatory and menacing manner has denied the charges in court.
Nicholas Russell fronted Tamworth Local Court after he was charged with driving and intimidation offences in the wake of an alleged incident in Manilla on October 2, 2023.
The 18-year-old's Legal Aid defence solicitor told the court Russell would be entering pleas of not guilty to a string of six allegations.
It's the police case Russell drove in a menacing and predatory manner between 5:45pm and 6:30pm in Manilla on the day in question.
He is also accused of intimidating three people during the same time period, with the intent to cause them to fear physical or mental harm.
Russell is also facing one charge of not disclose the name of his passengers when asked on October 9, 2023.
"Pleas of not guilty to all sequences," the 18-year-old's Legal Aid solicitor said.
A co-accused, Tiyler Manilla Bracken, also denied his involvement in the alleged incident.
The 18-year-old pleaded not guilty to intimidating the same three people between 5:45pm and 6:30pm on October 2, 2023.
Bracken also denied intentionally damaging the windscreen of a woman's car; and intentionally throwing an object at another vehicle on Manilla Road.
"I'm instructed to enter pleas of not guilty," Bracken's Legal Aid defence solicitor said.
Russell and Bracken are both on bail for the alleged offences.
In court, magistrate Julie Soars ordered police to start compiling a brief of evidence.
She continued the teenagers bail, and adjourned the matters until December.
