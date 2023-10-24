The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Nicholas Russell and Tiyler Manilla Bracken plead not guilty in Tamworth court

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated October 25 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicholas Russell and Tiyler Manilla Bracken pleaded not guilty to the charges in Tamworth Local Court. Picture file
Nicholas Russell and Tiyler Manilla Bracken pleaded not guilty to the charges in Tamworth Local Court. Picture file

A TEENAGER accused of driving in a predatory and menacing manner has denied the charges in court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.