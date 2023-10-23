The Northern Daily Leadersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Connolly Cup: Gunnedah beat Quirindi by four wickets in season opener

SN
By Samantha Newsam
October 23 2023 - 7:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andy Mack just missed out on two half-centuries for the weekend but savoured two wins. File picture.
Andy Mack just missed out on two half-centuries for the weekend but savoured two wins. File picture.

A suffocating performance up front with the ball set the tone as Gunnedah got their Connolly Cup campaign off to a winning start on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from AFL
Snapshot for Round 8 of the AFLW season
Saturday's loss to Melbourne gave North a reality check, their coach Darren Crocker says. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)
Oliver Caffrey, Joanna Guelas and Anna Harrington
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.