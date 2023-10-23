A suffocating performance up front with the ball set the tone as Gunnedah got their Connolly Cup campaign off to a winning start on Sunday.
After dismissing Quirindi for 144, they chased the runs down with four wickets and 14 overs in hand with Andy Mack falling just shy of a second half-century for the weekend.
Rhyce Kliendienst and Braithen Winsor started things off with both going for two or under runs an over.
"Rhyce bowled 10 on the bounce which is a pretty good effort so that sort of suffocated one end for the first little bit," Mack said.
Following him up, Winsor offered little reprieve for the Quirindi batters, conceding just 13 runs from his 10.
"It was good to be able to lock down one end and sort of attack from the other," Mack said.
As a result, the home side were never really able to get on top of them with only Will King, who anchored the innings with 53, Jye Paterson (29) and Mark Donnelly, who hit 28 from 23 late, reaching double figures.
Winsor went on to finish with 2-13 and Kliendienst 2-20, Richard Avendano and Jacob Price both also chiming in with two wickets.
Backing up from belting an unbeaten 73 for Albion in their win over Mornington on Saturday, Mack then made a top-scoring 43 before having to retire after his knee locked up.
Something his knee is a bit prone to doing, it affects him mainly when he tries to cover drive.
When it happens he can't really walk or do anything, but he's usually right once he gets the knee cap back in place.
"I couldn't do anything on it, I had to get sort of helped off," he said.
"But once I got off, I got it sorted, and was intending to come back on if needed, but the rest of the guys that came out did the job."
Travelling along pretty nicely early with Mack and Aidan King (31) getting them to around 100, they had a bit of a wobble in the middle of the innings losing 3-10. But Kliendienst (19) and captain Ash White (11no) got things back on track.
Jake Chapple (2-18) did a similar job to Kliendienst with the new ball for Quirindi, Todd Burgess (3-40) the other multiple wicket-taker.
Meanwhile in Saturday's local Gunnedah action, Mack's 73 helped Albion post 123. They then bowled Mornington out for 84.
In the other game Sam Doubleday steered Court House to 4-82 in reply to Kookaburras' all out 79.
With numbers a bit lacking, for the moment they are playing Twenty20s back-to-back, with the provision for clubs to borrow players if they are short.
"Hopefully they're (numbers) going to pick up," Mack said.
"Usually they do pick up a bit after Christmas."
GUNNEDAH 6-151 (Andy Mack 43 retired, Aidan King 31, Rhyce Kliendienst 19, Richard Avendano 16 - Todd Burgess 3-40, Jake Chapple 2-18) d QUIRINDI 144 (Will King 53, Jye Paterson 29, Mark Donnelly 28 - Rhyce Kliendienst 2-20, Braithen Winsor 2-13, Richard Avendano 2-54, Jacob Price 2-1).
