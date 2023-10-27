5 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
This impressive home boasts luxurious inclusions throughout and a generous single-level layout that has been well-designed for the modern family.
At the heart of its clever design is the large open plan living, dining and kitchen area bathed in warm natural light from the surrounding double-hung windows and large stacker sliding doors offering a neutral colour palette with beautiful, glazed porcelain floor tiles and white walls.
The stunning large kitchen complete with stone benchtops, an island bench, soft close drawers and cupboards, gas cooktop, electric oven, dishwasher and a butler's pantry, is perfect for home cooks and entertainers alike.
Four generously sized bedrooms on offer, all enjoying the comfort of ducted reverse-cycle air-conditioning and ceiling fans.
The master bedroom is a luxurious retreat, with a huge ensuite featuring a double vanity, beautiful free-standing bath, and a large walk-in wardrobe.
The family and living areas also enjoy year-round comfort thanks to the ducted and zoned reverse-cycle air-conditioning, with the home including a spacious media room and separate office space or easy fifth and sixth bedroom conversions.
You can rest easy knowing your family is secure with the intercom door system.
While effortlessly integrating with the indoor living spaces the large undercover alfresco entertaining area provides the perfect place to sit and unwind with family and friends, featuring two ceiling fans plus a natural gas point for the BBQ or outdoor kitchen.
A double garage with a remote door and direct internal access provides ample space for your vehicles, while the fully fenced rear yard is a blank canvas for your own landscaping ideas or maybe even your very own pool.
Take advantage of this rare opportunity to own a brand-new home in a prime location just in time for Christmas.
