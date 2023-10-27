3 beds | 1 bath | 4 car
Rarely do opportunities to purchase a home in this location, so close to major conveniences and with exceptional potential become available.
Listing agents Burke & Smyth Real Estate are proud to offer 50 Denne Street to the Tamworth property market, for the first time in over 50 years, having been a loving family home for the owners raising their five children and now filled with the laughter of their grandchildren.
The current floorplan utilise three large bedrooms and a open plan kitchen, dining, lounge area.
Previously the lounge area functioned as the third bedroom with the lounge at the front of the home enjoying the open fire place and light filled room.
With plenty of scope to restore, enhance and capitalise this home through the high ceilings, picture rails, decorative hallway fretwork, and spacious hallway, the character of this home can be easily replicated for extensions or additions to the home.
The adaptable floorplan offers the successful purchaser the opportunity to increase the home to a modern design.
"Outstanding panoramic views across to East Tamworth only increase your options," listing agent Stephanie See said.
The property is set on a large 877sqm block and completed with two separate two bay sheds for plenty of vehicle storage, conveniently located at the rear of the block leaving plenty of rear yard space for family, pets, or potential development (STCA).
"The Central West location is second to none," Stephanie said.
"You're under 300 metres walk to the Tamworth Shopping world entrance, West Tamworth Primary and just 500 metres to St Josephs Primary, not to mention a quick commute or walk to the CBD and sporting fields.
"This home is ideal for those not wanting to drive to local conveniences.
"Rarely do properties in this location and condition present themselves offering so many opportunities for a variety of buyers to capitalise on the unique location, size and state of the home.
"From full development, partial development, investment to allowing for owner occupiers to add their own style and touch throughout, this property is a must to inspect in its final few days prior to auction this coming Thursday, November 2.
"Pest and Building reports available on request."
