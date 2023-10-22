The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Watch

Tamworth's Fiesta La Peel caps off 10 years with biggest party yet

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated October 22 2023 - 6:00pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Organisers estimate more than 8000 people from across the region and around the globe attended Fiesta La Peel on Saturday, making this year's festival the most successful one yet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.