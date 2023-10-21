Concern for hot and dry conditions has prompted a total fire ban across much of the state's north and north east for Sunday, October 22.
The fire danger rating for North Western, Northern Slopes, Greater Hunter, North Coast and Greater Sydney Region is 'Extreme, prompting a Total Fire Ban.
In New England the rating is 'High'.
Conditions are expected to ease slightly tomorrow, with the rating for most of the region dropping back to 'High'.
A total fire ban means no fires out in the open. A total fire ban helps limit the potential of fires developing.
During a Total Fire Ban you cannot light, maintain or use a fire in the open, or carry out any activity in the open that causes, or is likely to cause, a fire.
General purpose hot works (such as welding, grinding or gas cutting or any activity that produces a spark or flame) are not to be done in the open.
The NSW RFS strongly recommends you reconsider activities such as such using a tractor or slashing, to help reduce the chance of a fire starting on your property.
Moderate
Plan and prepare.
High
There's a heightened risk. Be alert for fires in your area.
Extreme
Take action now to protect your life and property.
On Saturday, October 21, the Rocky River fire near Tenterfield was listed as being controlled. It has already burnt out around 734 hectares.
Firefighters continue to battle blazes on several fronts along the coast, where seven homes have been lost.
Meanwhile, 11 volunteer firefighters from the Tamworth district have spent the last five days battling a number of blazes burning in the Kyogle district.
