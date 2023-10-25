The Bingara Central School video dropped on YouTube on Friday afternoon, October 20 and was viewed more than 160 times within the first few days.
Principal Brooke Wall said the BCS Grit song and video had been well received within the school and wider community.
"It really is a showcase of our students, our school, and our wonderful town of Bingara," she said.
"Our young people have made the most of this opportunity, they've demonstrated their 'BSC Grit' and their resilience.
"I am immensely proud of them all and now everyone can see that with hard work and determination, our students can achieve anything."
Bingara Central School has about 180 students, from Kindergarten to Year 12, and Mrs Wall said most of the school was involved in the project, headed by former Golden Guitar winner Josh Arnold.
"We had a core group of children, ranging from Year 4 to Year 10, who worked very closely with Josh, including solo performers," she said.
"There were also a lot of other children involved with the filming ... so most of the school was involved in one way or another, both staff and children."
Mr Arnold has carved a career away from the country music scene, successfully working with schools to create school songs with accompanying videos.
Mr Arnold arrived in Bingara in late September and after a few hectic days left with audio and video footage which went into the compilation of BSC grit.
"Most of the children were pretty keen to be involved in the project, but it's hard to write a song with too many more than 30 or so, so we had to focus within the core group of students on those who were had an interest in music," Mr Arnold said.
"BCS Grit carries the Bingara community spirit and reflects the resilience of the students as they embrace their learning journey," he said.
