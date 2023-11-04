It was a simple enquiry from a student, asking "How's your day?" which sealed Jasmine Schinella's decision to seek a position as a teacher at Quirindi High School.
The then Sydney-based student teacher was visiting schools, including Taree, Quirindi, Binnaway and Mudgee, as part of the education department's Beyond The Line study tour of rural schools in the last week of Term 3 [18 to 22 September].
As she entered the Quirindi High School grounds, Ms Schinella noticed how the staff and students were so welcoming "it felt like home", she said.
"I had noticed [a difference] when I first walked through the gates - we [the visiting student teachers] had a meeting and were then invited to go out and meet the students during a recess break," she said.
"That's when one of the children came up to me and asked 'How's your day?
"I've never been asked that by a student - and that's what sealed it for me , that one moment."
Ms Schinella decided then and there she wanted to move to Quirindi, where the school was able to offer her a position as a history and geography teacher.
She started at the school in the first week of Term 4.
Growing up in Sydney with a free and independent spirit, Ms Schinella has always been happy to travel.
After completing her Bachelor of History at The University of Sydney, she headed to Florida on an international student exchange program to work at Disney World for six months, "because I thought that would be a good experience, which it was".
She later saw an ad for a teaching position in South Korea and thought, "Why not?", spending the next three years working as an English teacher.
While she was in Korea the COVID-19 pandemic hit and it was not until Ms Shinella returned to Sydney and decided she wanted to pursue teaching as a career, that she enrolled in a Masters of Teaching at Macquarie University.
"I loved the time teaching in Korea, in a little rural town - everything about it except that I was the English teacher and I don't like teaching English," she said.
"So when I got home I started my Masters of Teaching and changed to history because I love history - I love teaching, love history - so combined the two."
Ms Schinella did her first two practicals [pracs] in Sydney - the first at Bosley Park High School, the second at St Clare's Catholic High School, Hassall Grove.
"I liked the pracs and liked the schools but there was a difference in the environment - the city school communities seemed stand off-ish, and I found it hard to connect with the students," she said.
Ms Schinella's final prac was a six-week stint in Broken Hill.
"As soon as I saw the option for Broken Hill - I knew I wanted to move to a rural school - this is my environment," she said.
"I loved Broken Hill - only reason I didn't stay there was the school could not offer me a history position and I didn't want to wait for someone to leave.
"That's how I knew it was not for me ... I was getting the same kind of vibe as Quirindi but this town is a bit smaller, and I kinda like that."
When she found there was a history teacher position available in Quirindi, Ms Schinella decided to head west.
"I made the move to Quirindi because I knew I wanted to leave Sydney as soon as I got back to Sydney," she said.
Ms Schinella has finished the practical component of her studies, but still has one semester of uni to complete.
"I'm on conditional accreditation [at Quirindi]," she said.
"I'm temporary until the end of the year, teaching Years 7 to 10 history and geography but next year I will have a Year 11 modern history class as I'll be qualified in modern history, ancient history and extension history."
Ms Schinella said the move to Quirindi "might be long term".
"I'm going to give it to the end of the year and see how I settle, and I'm hoping to get my accreditation completed done at this school," she said.
"So far I really like it here, so I'm hoping to stay longer.
"I love the school community - everyone is super friendly you could literally go up to any teacher and ask them to help you out.
"The kids are just so polite - when you tell them to stop something they'll stop and that's a nice change.
"That is also one of the big differences between city and rural schools - rural children understand we [teachers] are human - in a city school you are a teacher, but here [teachers] are viewed as a person, and I like that."
A spokesperson for the education department said Beyond the Line was part of the Rural and Remote Education Strategy's focus on delivering high-quality educators who are aware of localised needs to country areas.
As a former participant, Ms Schinella said she would "1000 per cent" encourage other teaching students to take part in the program.
"Even if you don't know if you want to teach in a rural school, it's a good chance to experience not only the schools but the rural communities, as you get to do little activities in each town you visit to experience what life in the town's is like," she said.
"You also have free time to look around the towns - it was such a gratifying, excellent experience."
The only thing Ms Schinella misses about Sydney?
"I'm vegan and miss all the vegan good options [in Sydney] but the local IGA has many vegan options so I'm quite impressed," she said.
