Tamworth council wants to reintroduce cash to its Forest Road facility

By Newsroom
Updated October 22 2023 - 7:26am, first published October 21 2023 - 5:45pm
In a move not seen since before COVID, cash payments will be reintroduced to Tamworth's Forest Road Waste Facility, if council gives it the tick of approval at its upcoming meeting.

