A Total Fire Ban has been put in place for the North Western region, which includes Moree Plains; Narrabri; Walgett; and Warrumbungle for Saturday, October 21.
The fire danger rating for our region is expected to step up again over the weekend.
On Friday, October 20, North West was rated 'High', while North Slopes and New England enjoyed only a 'Moderate' risk.
The situation is set to worsen on Saturday, when North Western and Northern Slopes will be a rated 'High' and New England 'Moderate'.
The forecast for Sunday will see conditions deteriorate.
The fire danger rating for North Western and Northern Slopes will be 'Extreme' and New England will be 'High'.
Moderate
Plan and prepare.
High
There's a heightened risk. Be alert for fires in your area.
Extreme
Take action now to protect your life and property.
On Friday, October 20, the Rocky River fire near Tenterfield was being controlled. It has already burnt out around 692 hectares.
The Wallangra fire, Inverell, was under control having destroyed 4154 hectares of bush.
And a fire at Copeton Dam had destroyed 485 hectares, but was under control.
Meanwhile, a team of fire fighters from Tamworth have headed to the North Coast this week, to help battle a number of blazes burning in the Kyogle district.
