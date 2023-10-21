More than 72 golfers have teed off for charity in Tamworth.
The Inaugural Regional Australia Bank Lifeline New England North West Charity Golf Day was held at the Longyard Golf Club on Friday, October 20.
Eighteen teams from Tamworth and Gunnedah battled it out in the name of Crisis Support.
The event was to raise funds for the Lifeline Crisis Support Centre that will soon be operational in Tamworth.
Lifeline New England North West Community Engagement Coordinator Kimberley Squires said the first Tamworth based Crisis Supporter has almost finished training and will begin answering calls in the next few months.
"Our temporary location for the call centre in Peel Street is operational, and the final plans for the new Lifeline Hub in the Tamworth Business Park are undergoing final DA processes," Ms Squires said.
"We're now focused on recruiting volunteers that are keen to train and become crisis supporters."
The day included raffles with prizes donated by local businesses and prizes for the first, second and third golfing teams.
One lucky person paid $2000 for a lunch for four people at Deco Wine Bar and Restaurant with Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson and Tamworth mayor Russell Webb, as part of a charity auction conducted by Daniel McCollough from LAWD.
All up the day raised about $7000.
Ms Squires thankful for the support of the local community and the day's sponsors.
"Tamworth has embraced Lifeline and the support from local business and individuals has been extraordinary," Ms Squires said.
"A huge thank you to the major sponsor, Regional Australia Bank and all of the local businesses that are taking part in the day."
Lifeline is Australia's leading suicide prevention service, operating the 13 11 14 telephone line within 41 centres around the nation as well as a 24/7 crisis text, webchat service and Support Toolkit.
The organisation expects to respond to over one million requests for support this year, creating an average of 120 safety plans to keep a person experiencing suicidal ideation safe every day.
READ ALSO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.