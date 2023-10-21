Existing and potential tourism ventures will take the spotlight at a special event on the Liverpool Plains next month.
The Plains Inc and Destination Country and Outback NSW will launch their first Agritourism Forum: Sowing the Seeds of Innovation, on November 6.
The forum will be a chance for community members, businesses and those interested in agritourism to meet with key figures in the agritourism industry, in the first networking-style event of its kind in the region, at Springfield Woolshed, Spring Ridge.
Chair of Plains Inc. Clare Lee, said it's exciting because the region has so much to offer.
"The Liverpool Plains is an agricultural powerhouse and The Plains Inc believe that by working together to share our story, our produce and our region with the world, we can create prosperity for our community," Ms Lee said.
"The Plains Inc strives towards a borderless tourism approach, and we value community leadership, generosity and inclusiveness, innovation, environmental stewardship and resilience.
"We encourage anyone and everyone to attend this wonderful event, I guarantee you will walk away with either a new network contact or an action for your idea or business."
According to the CSIRO, the annual opportunity for agritourism in Australia is expected to reach $5.6 billion by 2030 - including $3.6 billion to be spent by international visitors, and $1.9 billion spent by domestic travellers.
It is expected that cross industry growth between the accommodation, transport and retail sectors will be collectively valued at $18.6 billion by 2030.
Director of Destination Country and Outback NSW, Lucy White, said in partnering with The Plains Inc, they wanted to shed light on the good work that these community-led groups do while helping similar agricultural areas unlock their potential.
"Since the State Government has simplified their planning rules for farmers to offer tourism-related activities on their property, there are plenty of ways for those living on the land to think about what their point of difference could be, and what they could offer," she said.
"It could be a garden tour, it could be showcasing produce, it could even be hosting a farm stay.
"We want to roll up our sleeves and help communities in New South Wales get on the front foot and realise the potential of regions like the Liverpool Plains, Gunnedah and Tamworth."
And with seasonal uncertainty ahead, agritourism could be seen as a "prosperous opportunity for regional communities".
Guests at the forum will include Rose Wright - Director and Founder of Regionality Australia; Carl Solomon - Destination Marketing Store; Nicole McNaughton - CEO of Food + Agribusiness Network Sunshine Coast; and Holly Goodman - Rural Advocate, Small Business Champion and Content Creator.
Craig Carter from Accountable Agriculture and existing members of The Plains Inc including Tania Hartigan, Manager of Art Shack@Wilgabah and Clare Lee, Manager of Agritourism at Windy Station Woolshed and Chair of The Plains Inc, will also speak about their unique experiences.
"We joined The Plains Inc with the idea of collaboration in mind. Being a member allows us to gain access to workshops, networking opportunities and information from key leaders within the industry. Being in the know is really important for current and future opportunities," manager of Springfield Woolshed Laura Hockey said.
"When people visit our property - whether they've worked in agriculture or not - we want to showcase both the quality and love that goes into producing what we grow, as well as the enjoyment that one can get from being here."
Established in 2020, The Plains Inc is a non-for-profit group that works to strengthen the presence of agritourism within the Liverpool Plains and beyond.
For more information, visit The Plains Inc's website: https://theplains.com.au/
