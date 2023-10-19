Life has turned into a roller coaster for Gomeroi man Rob Waters.
In the last two weeks, the 44-year-old poet and storyteller has gone from winning the largest prize for a spoken word performance in the country, to returning to his Tamworth birthplace for a family member's funeral.
"It's just been a bit of a whirlwind, the last couple of weeks, so I'm just trying to figure it out and let it all sink in," Mr Waters told the Leader.
After back-to-back wins at the Australian Poetry Slam state and national finals in Sydney, the storyteller says he's been bombarded by so many media interviews it's been hard to keep his head on straight.
But he made time to speak with his hometown's local paper about his journey, his inspiration, and the future.
"Going forward I'm looking at celebrating more of that idea of not just survival, but the thriving of Aboriginal culture now, and looking at things like Black excellence which society doesn't tend to focus on," Mr Waters said.
Born in Tamworth, the proud Gomeroi man now lives in Darkinjung Country on the Central Coast, and says poetry has been his way of sharing stories for his entire life.
He says his Indigenous heritage plays a huge role in inspiring his work.
"It's everything. I come from countless generations of storytellers and it plays a massive part in everything," Mr Waters said.
"Basically everything in community is a story. Trees have story, plants have story, birds have story, people have story, country has story."
While he's been sharing these stories through poems for a lifetime, Mr Waters said he discovered 'poetry slams' about 10 years ago.
A poetry slam is a competitive art event in which poets perform spoken word poetry before a live audience and a panel of judges. While formats can vary, slams often place emphasis on dramatic delivery alongside the style and content of the written work.
Mr Waters says poetry slams are a great space for delivering poems with tough subjects, such as his nationals-winning piece on the horrors of the Kinchella Boys home in Kempsey, where hidden graves of Stolen Generations were recently discovered.
But he also wants his words to inspire and uplift, and most of all change the perception of First Nations peoples in Australia.
"I'm looking to trying to change that deficit discourse into one of, you know, we are not victims of the history of this country, we are survivors of it," he said.
"And not only are we surviving but we're thriving. We've got doctors and lawyers and judges and magistrates and brain surgeons and pilots, you know what I mean? We're not just football players or singers, we exist in other spaces as well ... and if we can see it we can be it."
When asked how he feels about the result of the recent Voice referendum, Mr Waters said now's "not the time" to discuss it.
Many prominent Indigenous voices have called for a week of silence following the referendum's defeat.
Moving on to what inspires his writing, Mr Waters said there's no shortage of places to draw from.
"A lot of stuff is responding to current events or historical events. With 'The Unsettling', for example, that was more of a themed one. The Australian Museum was looking back at the historical impact of colonisation and the curator, Laura McBride, asked me to curate a piece specifically in response to it.
"Other times they just fall into my head. It's like someone's written them already and I'm just putting them on paper."
He said some of his favourite poems are ones that inject a bit of joy or levity into the often serious and dramatic poetry competitions.
"Getting ready for Nationals, I was a week out and I still had six poems I had to write. The first one I got finished was a poem about procrastination, which is usually what I do," Mr Waters said.
"There's another one I did for the NSW finals that was just a bit of a shout out to my fellow poets and our supporters because performance poetry is nerve-wracking. It's scary to get up on that stage."
Mr Waters said it's worth confronting that fear not only to see the audience's reactions, but to hopefully inspire the next generation of writers and storytellers.
He said his victory at the poetry slam is yet another example in a long list of achievements and advancements by Indigenous Australians, and he hopes kids in his hometown take inspiration from seeing more and more of these examples.
"I talk about our young Gomeroi kids, but there are other Aboriginal nations that have come to Tamworth and made it home and been welcomed to Country, and it's just about not being afraid to speak your truth. Don't be afraid to speak your story," Mr Waters said.
