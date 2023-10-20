Gunnedah accountancy firm Rettie and Vickery has merged with Tamworth-based Slack-Smith Financial to create a 'financial powerhouse', says new Slack-Smith Financial partner Paul O'Donnell.
The merger between the two financial firms became effective in October 2023, and the new company will continue to trade as Slack-Smith Financial.
Mr O'Donnell, previously a director of Rettie and Vickery, said the merger between the two firms represented a "significant step forward in providing comprehensive financial services to individuals, families, and businesses throughout Tamworth, Gunnedah and beyond".
"This amalgamation strengthens the combined entity's position as a formidable professional services firm, capable of delivering a broader range of services and resources to meet the diverse needs of their clients," he said.
Mr O'Connell said Rettie and Vickery decided to merge with Mark Slack-Smith and his team so the Gunnedah team could ensure it continued to provide bespoke accounting and financial services into the future.
"Our research had shown Slack-Smith Financial were early adopters of the integrated cloud based accounting and work flow management systems," he said.
"Our philosophies were also in alignment, whereby we aim to provide systems tailored to our clients' needs rather the cookie cutter approach that many of the larger firms force on their clients."
Mr O'Donnell said both firms liked their work and enjoyed working with their clients.
"The youth and vigour of the Slack-Smith Financial brand, will also complement the service provided by the team formerly known as Rettie and Vickery," Mr O'Donnell said.
Slack-Smith Financial CEO Mark Slack-Smith said the merger would provide clients with expanded service offerings and strengthened the firms' holistic approach to delivering financial services for every financial need, while enhancing the depth of knowledge and experience available to clients.
Mr Slack-Smith and Mr O'Donnell said both firms shared a strong commitment to their local communities, and the merger would allow for increased community engagement and support.
Both men also expressed their enthusiasm for the merger outcome, noting in a media statement:
"We are thrilled to join forces under the Slack-Smith Financial brand and embark on this exciting journey together.
"Our shared values, commitment to excellence, and passion for serving our clients will enable us to create even greater financial opportunities for our community.
"The merger between Rettie and Vickery and Slack-Smith Financial is a testament to their dedication to client success and their drive to exceed expectations.
"Clients and partners alike can look forward to a stronger, more comprehensive financial partner that is poised to navigate the ever-evolving financial landscape."
Rettie and Vickery have been in operation in Gunnedah since 1948.
Mr O'Donnell said the original owner Martin (Reg) Vickery started his chartered accounting career in Sydney in the 1920's.
"The city-based branches eventually merged to form Arthur Young, now a top four firm," he said.
"The sadness in being part of closing down one of the oldest accounting brands in Australia, is offset by the excitement created by merging with Slack-Smith Financial."
