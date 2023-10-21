The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth High hosts 2023 Intercollege Games

By Emma Downey
October 21 2023 - 1:30pm
Tamworth High School has hosted the Intercollege Games event for the first year, which brought more than 200 Year 8 and 9 students to the country music capital to play a range of sports across three days of competition.

