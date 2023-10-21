Tamworth High School has hosted the Intercollege Games event for the first year, which brought more than 200 Year 8 and 9 students to the country music capital to play a range of sports across three days of competition.
The games were held from Wednesday, October 18 to Friday, October 20 at a number of local sporting venues.
Tamworth High head of the PDHPE Team, Bryan Warren, said teams from Foster High School, Wallsend High School and Dubbo High School joined Tamworth High for the competition, with Wallsend the overall winner.
Mr Warren said the Intercollege event had been running for the past decade, moving to a different location each year; Tamworth High joined the competition three years ago.
The Tamworth team comprised 70, including referees and coaches.
Sports played include basketball and volleyball, played at the Tamworth Sports Dome, as well as athletics, soccer, Oztag, mountain bike racing and a mini marathon.
