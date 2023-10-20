Childhood memories and domestic life are the inspiration behind a new exhibition at Tamworth Regional Gallery, The Girl Who Climbed Trees.
The textile exhibition, which coincides with the 5th Tamworth Textile Triennial Residue + Response, uses found and sustainable material including repurposed paper and household plastic packaging, examines the importance of language, and how it shapes cultural expectations, responsibility and political action.
It's a homecoming for Camden-based artist Kelcie Bryant-Duguid, who was born in Tamworth and grew up in Kootingal.
"The first time I saw an exhibition was in the Tamworth Gallery located in the V Guy Kable building on Marius Street, and never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I would become an artist, or have an exhibition displayed in an actual gallery. It's a real privilege and honour to return to Tamworth with The Girl Who Climbed Trees," said Ms Bryant-Duguid.
Also opening this weekend is the culmination of the Walaaybaa (HOME) project, an initiative developed by the Gamilaroi community and Tamworth Regional Gallery as part of the NSW Department of Education's Arts Unit and the Art Gallery of New South Wales Home: Aboriginal art from New South Wales program.
Throughout the year, the Gallery has hosted half day student art, language, and culture workshops with teachers and students from across schools throughout the region in order to explore cultural practice, language, and art making.
Local artists Sophie Honess and Tania Hartigan delivered hands on textile workshops at the Gallery for students to participate in and create individual and group artworks that reflect their connection to country.
These works will be on exhibition until December 10 as a celebration of the program, and provide an opportunity for students from Hillvue Public School, Nemingha Public School, Tintinhull Public School, Moonbi Public School, Tamworth South Public School, and Walhallow Public School to have their work showcased to community.
