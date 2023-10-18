The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Satire

SATIRE | Anthony Albanese cries himself a river

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated October 18 2023 - 7:37pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It turns out that Albo's waterworks are a 24/7 thing. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
It turns out that Albo's waterworks are a 24/7 thing. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Albo is having breakfast at The Lodge on a Sunday morning, opposite his partner Jodie Haydon, when he suddenly starts weeping.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.