Albo is having breakfast at The Lodge on a Sunday morning, opposite his partner Jodie Haydon, when he suddenly starts weeping.
Oh no, not again! Jodie thinks.
Albo puts his knife and fork down, stares at the bacon on his plate and says: "Poor little piggy. What'd you ever do to anyone?"
F*** me, Jodie thinks.
A short time later, Jodie is applying makeup in front of the bathroom mirror. Albo is standing next to her, brushing his teeth. He spits, observes her intently in the mirror and says: "God, you're beautiful - inside and out. What would I do without ..." Tears well in his beady eyes.
F*** me.
That afternoon, Jodie is stretched out on the couch watching The Bodyguard. From the den, Albo hollers: "What're ya watching, darl?"
"Nothing you'd like," she lies, then uses the remote control to lower the volume but accidentally increases it instead, as Whitney sings: "And I ... will always love you. I will always love you ..."
Jodie frantically lowers the volume. Too late.
F*** me, she thinks, as the blubbering assails from the den.
At dinner, Albo's eyes rise from a newspaper. "A survey found that Australians have never been more divided." His thin lips quiver. "Why, oh why, can't we all just get along?!"
Cue his tears and her silent anguish.
That night, a heavily panting Albo rolls on to his back in bed, wipes the sweat from his brow with the back of his hand and starts weeping. Jodie sits up in bed and says: "Anthony, we need to talk."
Albo sits bolt upright. "That's what Carmel said when she left me!" he says, then cue the waterworks.
F*** me.
Mark Bode is an ACM journalist. He uses satire and fiction in commentary. And he is the author of Miami Morrison.
