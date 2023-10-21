A TEENAGER has been told to go out and do something nice for the community after he admitted to causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to sporting fields in Tamworth.
Kyson Cooper represented himself when he fronted Tamworth Local Court and pleaded guilty to damaging a metal fence and the playing surface of the Riverside playing fields in Taminda.
Magistrate Julie Soars asked the 18-year-old if he had gotten any legal advice about the matter, to which Cooper replied "I just haven't really gotten around to it."
The court heard the offending had caused about $2000 of damage, which Cooper would need to pay for.
"It's a lot of money to pay back," Ms Soars said.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie said the prosecution would be asking for some sort of community service condition to be imposed on the 18-year-old as part of his sentence.
Ms Soars told the court she would adjourn sentencing Cooper until he could prove he had learnt his lesson, and be a community-minded person.
"It appears to be out of character," she said.
"I need to be sure that you've learnt your lesson."
Ms Soars told Cooper to go out and do some volunteering, or something nice for the community during the time between court dates.
She said he needed to show her he can be someone who benefits the community, instead of damaging it.
"There's plenty of options out there ... there's a lot of people in this community who are very community minded," Ms Soars said.
The 18-year-old will return to court for sentencing in November.
