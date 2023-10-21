TWO serious break-and-enter allegations against a volunteer firefighter have been dropped by police in a Tamworth court.
Drew Chapman fronted Tamworth Local Court when police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie said three charges against the 18-year-old would be withdrawn.
The court heard two break-and-enter charges, and one count of larceny were to be dropped.
The charges related to allegations Chapman broke into two Rural Fire Service (RFS) sheds in Duri and Loomberah Road in 2022, and made off with equipment from the sheds.
The 18-year-old had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges which have now been dropped.
"The matter has been resolved by way of representations," Chapman's defence solicitor Alex Floyd told the court.
During the proceedings, the 18-year-old pleaded guilty to having good suspected to be stolen in or on a premises.
He had previously admitted to possessing ammunition without holding a licence, permit, or authority; and possessing housebreaking implements.
Sergeant Baillie handed up a statement of agreed police facts, which he said had been "redacted" to reflect the withdrawn charges.
"One of the sequences [charges] is still quite serious," he said.
The amended facts reveal police executed a search warrant at a South Tamworth home at about 5pm on May 19, 2023.
Chapman, who was a volunteer for the NSW RFS at the time, was not present at the time of the search, and refused to attend the home after he told police he was in Barraba.
During the search, police seized portable radios and batteries, medical equipment, ammunition, lock and pick tools.
Later that day, Chapman was arrested and taken to Tamworth Police Station where he made "nil admissions" to the offences, according to the police facts.
He confirmed details about his RFS training and deployments to the investigating officers.
In court, Mr Floyd said a hearing date, which had been pencilled in during December for Chapman to fight the allegations, could now be turned into the sentencing date in the wake of the guilty pleas, and withdrawn charges.
Magistrate Julie Soars ordered a sentencing assessment report to be prepared before the next court date.
Chapman will remain on strict bail conditions until he fronts court for sentencing in December.
In the wake of the charges, the RFS confirmed to the Leader Chapman was immediately stood down from the service following his arrest in May.
