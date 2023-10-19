Whitehaven coal is partnering with non-profit organisation Little Wings, to provide up to 800 children across North West NSW with greater access to critical medical support services.
The mining giant's $25,000 contribution will support the delivery of around 16 free pop-up medical clinics in partnership with local hospitals, Aboriginal Medical Centres and General Practitioner Clinics to ensure families can access healthcare support where it's needed most.
"We are extremely grateful to companies like Whitehaven for helping us expand our services into pockets of NSW that are in desperate need of specialist medical services," Little Wings CEO Clare Pearson said.
Free Regional Health Workshops will be held in Gunnedah and Narrabri to provide an opportunity for Health Services Organisations, Medical Professionals, Federal and State, Local Governments and corporate and the local community to come together to understand the challenges and opportunities available for regional families.
"Every child deserves access to the best possible healthcare and this donation will help our doctors reach more and more kids in need. Ultimately allowing us to assist in rebalancing the inequities that exist in our healthcare system," Little Wings CEO Clare Pearson said.
The Medical Wings program will also help to fund face-to-face training and provide support for regional healthcare workers in a bid to improve health literacy.
"Over 30 per cent of the families Little Wings assist identify as Indigenous and we're committed to removing barriers to accessing healthcare for many in these communities, which we know is something Whitehaven is also very passionate about," Ms Pearson said.
Whitehaven Coal General Manager Community Engagement, Darren Swain, said the company is thrilled to be playing a role in launching Medical Wings in North West NSW and supporting children with serious medical needs.
"The Medical Wings program does this and we're proud to be involved with the team at Little Wings. We've all seen the positive impact their flight service has had and it's great to now bring their medical expertise to our local communities," Mr Swain said.
"We are committed to building local community capacity through intergenerational investment in health, skills, infrastructure, and education.
"There's nothing more important than our kids' health and this free service will help to provide medical support where it's needed most.
"We look forward to working with the Little Wings' amazing team of doctors, pilots, and volunteers as the program is rolled out in the coming weeks."
Gunnedah
Narrabri
Tickets are free, but bookings are essential as seats are limited. Refreshments will be provided.
RSVP by Friday, November 3, to commnunity@whitehavencoal.com.au
