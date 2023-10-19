The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

'Medical Wings' is being launched in North West NSW

By Newsroom
Updated October 20 2023 - 11:01am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Whitehaven coal is partnering with non-profit organisation Little Wings, to provide up to 800 children across North West NSW with greater access to critical medical support services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.